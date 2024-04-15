ILEARN testing begins soon. Here's how to prepare your student for the important exam

Starting Monday, Indiana schools can begin offering the yearly ILEARN exam, which tests students in third to eighth grades on what they have mastered so far this school year.

The test, one of the most highly scrutinized that Hoosier students take, shows how well students have met the state’s academic standards.

This can be a stressful time for students and teachers alike. Beech Grove Middle School has improved its scores so much over the past two years that the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, a national organization focused on developing educators, recently awarded the school $5,000 for being a “school of promise.” Beech Grove principal Ryan Morgan shared some best practices for how students across the state can prepare for the ILEARN exam.

Tips for preparing students for ILEARN

The online exam is given to every student in grades 3-8 and each grade is tested in math and English language arts. Students in fourth and sixth grade are also tested on science and fifth graders on social studies.

Morgan suggests that families make sure their students are on a consistent schedule that involves adequate meals and getting a full night’s rest before testing days.

“Just embedding confidence in them is also key since they’ve done all the hard work and not to worry about the test in front of you and just give your best effort,” Morgan told IndyStar.

Students at each grade level and for each subject can take short practice tests that they can find on the IDOE’s assessment portal website or at indiana.portal.cambiumast.com.

To find the practice test questions, go to the section that says “student released items repository site” and then choose your student’s grade level and pick this school year’s ILEARN test.

Families can find the scoring guides for the practice tests on the same website.

Beech Grove City Schools leaders present a $5,000 award to Beech Grove Middle School from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching for their ability to grow their ILEARN scores on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

How Beech Grove Middle School improved ILEARN scores

Beech Grove Middle School won the award in part for the school's dedication to providing weekly professional development for teachers and creating a culture of collaboration among teachers.

While many schools haven't seen their scores return to pre-pandemic levels, Beech Grove Middle School's 2023 ILEARN scores surpassed the pre-COVID ILEARN scores in math and were only one percentage point below their ELA 2019 scores.

The school serves grades 7-8 and has around 430 students. About 71% of the student population qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Beech Grove schools’ overall ILEARN scores put them roughly middle of the pack when compared to Marion County’s 10 other school districts. Superintendent Laura Hammack said she would like to see the district improve further.

“We’re really working to get there, but what is really great, and what we’re proud to see acknowledged with this award, is the growth we’ve been able to make,” Hammack told IndyStar.The second day back from spring break, the school held a pep rally to celebrate its success. During the gathering, the school recognized some students whose test scores had improved as well as those who displayed leadership skills or helped others.

The assembly also celebrated the $5,000 award, the announcement of which resulted in loud cheers from the crowd. The rest of the school day, the entire school played relay games.

“Any time that you get a chance to get kids pumped up and have some enthusiasm for the student body, I think that’s going to help things,”Morgan said .

The school now can spend the $5,000 on whatever they want but Morgan says he wants to use to celebrate the teachers and students.

