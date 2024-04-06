IL interactive map: what will the eclipse look like in your backyard?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With just a couple of days until the 2024 eclipse, it may be a little late for travel plans, but in Illinois you can still view the partial eclipse in your own backyard.

While Southern Illinois will be at peak totality, cities in Central Illinois will still have over 90% coverage.

This interactive map allows you to see the exact time the eclipse will begin, what percentage of the sun will be covered and at what time maximum coverage will be in your city:

