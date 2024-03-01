IL-76 crash: Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner says he hasn't received any official data from Russia

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Commissioner for Human Rights, has stated that as of 1 March, he had not received any official information from Russia regarding the possible death of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) aboard the Il-76 that crashed in Russia. However, after the Russian ombudsman stated that the country was ready to hand over the bodies, he will once again bring this issue up with the Russian side.

Source: Lubinets in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "My position remains unchanged: I believe that Russia is once again exploiting the issue of the Il-76, which crashed on 24 January. I can confirm that I have not received any official passenger manifests or other information.

Assuming at the time that Russia’s claims of passengers being onboard the plane were true, I, as an authorised person, and Ukraine as a whole demanded a transparent investigation, access to the crash site, the involvement of international organisations in the investigation and lists confirming the supposed presence of POWs on the flight.

The next day, I used all possible communication channels to get official information from the Russian side. But I didn’t receive anything."

Details: Lubinets also emphasised that he raises the issue of bringing back all Ukrainian citizens, including children, hostages and POWs, as well as repatriating the bodies of Ukrainian heroes during every communication through various channels.

Quote: "After receiving information from the Russians, we will do everything we can today so that no one ever accuses the Ukrainian side of being unprepared to retrieve the bodies of our heroes. However, we are unable to confirm the assertion that Ukrainian POWs were on board the plane that crashed as I have not received any lists or other evidence to confirm this."

Regarding the question of whether they verified the lists of POWs that Russian propagandists published at that time, Lubinets noted that he approached the Russian side officially and labeled the dissemination of such data on social networks "an element of information warfare".

"We will address Russia using all communication channels available to us. And in case Russia actually hands over the bodies to us, as soon as we receive them, all necessary expertise will be employed, and relatives and loved ones will finally have the opportunity to bury the heroes with dignity. But I want to point out again that [it will only happen] if the Russian side hands them over to us," Lubinets concluded.

Previously: Earlier on 1 March, Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said that Russia was ready to return to Ukraine the bodies of the prisoners of war it says were killed in the 24 January crash of an Il-76 cargo plane in Belgorod Oblast.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), reported that that Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to Russia regarding the transfer of bodies of those who died aboard the Il-76. Work in this direction is ongoing, as is the investigation into the circumstances of what actually happened with the Il-76 and who was truly on board.

Background:

On 24 January, a Russian Il-76 aircraft crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated the plane was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the plane was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war to Belgorod for a swap. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, two Ukrainian missiles were "fired", killing 74 people, including 65 Ukrainian POWs. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that the swap was scheduled for 24 January.

A few hours after information about the crash appeared, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a statement in which it hinted that the plane was a military target and was transporting ammunition for the Russian army.

Ukraine’s Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets noted Ukraine had seen no evidence indicating that a large number of prisoners of war were onboard the Il-76 military transport aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, contrary to statements made by the Russian Ministry of Defence and other representatives of the aggressor country.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine could lay to rest the question of what happened when the Il-76 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, because the Russians haven’t shown the bodies.

None of the POWs who returned to Ukraine as a result of the swap on 31 January were on Russia’s list of those supposedly aboard the downed flight.

