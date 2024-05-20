Ike’s Sandwiches to open new location in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is opening up a new location in San Francisco. The popular Bay Area-based sandwich chain will open “soon” in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

The restaurant will be located at 1090 Dr. Maya Angelou Way, Unit G, which is a short five-minute walk to Oracle Park. It is about a 15-minute walk south to Chase Center.

Popular Bay Area burger franchise coming to the Peninsula

This will be the third Ike’s location in San Francisco. The others are at Stonestown mall and 901 Polk St. KRON4 drove by the location of the future restaurant. See photo below.

San Francisco-based Ike’s Sandwiches is set to open a new location in Mission Bay (KRON4 Photo).

When asked about a potential opening date, an Ike’s spokesperson told KRON4 he was not able to provide one just yet. However, the spokesperson believes the Mission Bay restaurant will be Ike’s 100th location.

Ike’s, founded by Ike Shehadeh, opened up its first shop in San Francisco back in 2007. The company has since opened sandwich shops in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

The sandwiches at Ike’s are known to be named after celebrities and Bay Area sports icons, which vary by location. There are sandwiches on its menu named after Madison Bumgarner, Matt Cain, Logan Webb and Robin Williams.

Even celebrities, like Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, have posted on social media of themselves eating an Ike’s sandwich.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.