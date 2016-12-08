IIHS Names Safest Cars

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named the cars, SUVs, minivan, and pickup truck that meet the stringent standards to be named a 2017 Top Safety Pick. Following IIHS tradition, the criteria for earning this coveted accolade become tougher each year, with the 2017 challenge being the addition of a headlight evaluation—a test added this past spring after determining that government standards allow for significant variation in performance.

To earn a Top Safety Pick designation now, a car has to earn good ratings in the small-overlap front-crash test, moderate-overlap front-crash test, side-crash test, roof-strength test, and head-restraint test, as well as an advanced or superior rating for front-crash prevention with standard or optional automatic braking. Headlights are factored in only for the top award, dubbed Top Safety Pick+.

There were 38 models that earned this distinction and 44 vehicles named Top Safety Picks. In the year ahead, more models will be added to these lists as the IIHS conducts more tests, and as manufacturers upgrade models and introduce new ones.

Among Top Safety Pick+ vehicles, Toyota/Lexus leads with nine winners, followed by Honda/Acura with five. Only three models are from domestic manufacturers, the Buick Envision, Chevrolet Volt, and Chrysler Pacifica (built after August 2016).

By making this award more difficult to earn each year, the IIHS has been very effective in encouraging automakers to make continuous improvements to car safety. Notably, we have seen improvements in rollover mitigation, passenger injury risks, and front- and side-crash protection.

These picks provide an excellent starting point for buyers looking to prioritize safety in their next car. We factor the results of crash tests performed by the IIHS, and the government, in the Consumer Reports' Overall Score.



Crash-test results, along with our dynamic performance tests and headlight evaluations, can be found on the car model pages.

2017 Top Safety Pick+ Winners

Small Cars

Chevrolet Volt

Hyundai Elantra (sedan only, built after March 2016)

Mazda3

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Prius (built after August 2016)

Midsized Cars

Honda Accord 4-­door

Mazda6

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Toyota Prius V

Volkswagen Jetta

Midsized Luxury Cars

Audi A4

Lexus ES 350

Volvo S60

Volvo V60

Large Luxury Cars

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Lexus RC

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-­3

Mitsubishi Outlander

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester (built after October 2016)

Toyota RAV4

Midsized SUVs

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Santa Fe (built after March 2016)

Midsized Luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

Audi Q5

Buick Envision

Lexus NX

Lexus RX

Mercedes-­Benz GLE-­Class

Volvo XC60

Minivan

Chrysler Pacifica (built after August 2016)

Pickup Truck

Honda Ridgeline





