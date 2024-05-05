IID must clarify its billing policy

Transparency is the marker of any good relationship. Yet, Imperial Irrigation District (IID), the entity entrusted to serve its community's energy needs, seems determined to operate under a cloud of obscurity.

IID must listen and act according to the demands of the public that it’s licensed to serve, especially regarding policies on Time of Use implementation, the Energy Cost Adjustment fee (the variable cost of energy), and how much solar can be installed in homes.

Premature rollout of Time of Use (TOU) Rates

Time Of Use billing is when the utility rate changes depending on the time of the day. Generally speaking, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. is when most people are home and the rates are at their highest.

As the largest renewable energy company in the Coachella Valley, Renova Energy receives calls daily from ratepayers concerned about IID’s unclear, premature communication regarding TOU billing.

This decision forces customers to comply with utility-defined behaviors or face excessively high rates in our desert region. Despite its visibility on bills, the absence of a finalized rate structure or board approval calls into question IID's readiness to adapt to a future where fairness and clarity in billing are paramount.

Lack of clarity on the Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) fee

In the last few years, IID has made futile attempts to stabilize rates via the ECA fee, a scheme that IID’s five-member board adopted to circumvent blatantly raising rates by instead adding a tax to customer billing.

This tax increases ratepayers’ bills while allowing the board to say it hasn’t raised rates—a way to charge more without delivering more. This rate design is not used by all California energy companies, only IID.

IID’s board had the simple choice to adopt a more predictable ECA fee structure (Option A) that would’ve clearly shown customers what they owe. Still, IID opted for an open fluctuation structure (Option B), changing the ECA fee according to the months of the year.

This period's temporary $0.08 ECA fee, dependent on random energy procurement costs, will continue fluctuating in 2024 and possibly beyond, according to IID general manager Jamie Asbury.

Even Division 3 Board Director Gina Young Dockstader, who voted against the open fluctuation structure, said, "I really like Option A better. It was spelled out. There weren't any complicated algorithms.”

The lack of clarity of both ECA and TOU and not forecasting the future are unhelpful to customers.

Limitations on solar adoption

IID continues to perplex ratepayers by restricting rooftop solar systems to only accommodate 100% of a property’s historic load. Ratepayers can add more solar but only after showing evidence of an electric vehicle purchase. Meanwhile, Southern California Edison and other investor-owned utilities have adopted a simpler process, allowing ratepayers to build solar systems to offset 150% of their historic electrical load.

IID’s process places an unnecessary hurdle in the adoption of solar, especially in areas where triple-digit temperatures affect homeowners’ costs and well-being. Our country is racing toward electrification and the process will require more localized electricity generation—not less.

Recent power outages in Desert Hot Springs and Sky Valley that left 1,029 customers in the dark also display the reliability that is sacrificed under IID’s current direction.

IID’s compass doesn’t point toward transparency, predictability, or fairness for those customers it’s been granted a license to serve until 2033. As the CEO of an energy company invested in providing customers with straightforward, sustainable solutions, I stand with ratepayers in calling for IID to prioritize the needs and voices of its customers.

Vincent Battaglia is founder/CEO of Renova Energy. He can be reached at vbattaglia@renovaenergy.com.

Vincent Battaglia

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: IID must clarify its billing policy