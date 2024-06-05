IID identifies what's causing widespread power outage in Indio

An outage on Wednesday knocked out power to more than 800 Imperial Irrigation District customers.

The utility alerted the public at 6:49 a.m. that 814 customers in Indio and the surrounding area were affected.

A later IID update at 8:07 a.m. noted that 135 customers had since had their power restored. Line crews were en route, but there was no estimated time for a complete fix.

The outage was caused by “foreign object contact,” according to the IID.

The IID provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and to all of Imperial County.

The outage comes as temperatures are forecast to hit 110 degrees for much of the Coachella Valley today.

