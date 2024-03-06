IHS' FFA group wins silver at state convention

IDA — For just the second time in 52 years, the Ida High School Future Farmers of America organization advanced to the Michigan FFA state convention, held recently at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

Shown are (from left): Caitlin Luck, Ida High School's FFA advisor and ag teacher, and freshmen Jessica John, Libbie Wolfenbarger and Allison Schrader.

IHS freshmen Libbie Wolfenbarger, Jessica Johnson and Alli Schrader competed in the demonstration category of the competition. They earned a silver award for their presentation “How to Prepare a Draft Horse for Halter Showing.”

Showing Norman the draft horse are (from left): Allison Schrader, Libbie Wolfenbarger and Jessica Johnson.

Ida High School's 1972 demonstration team is shown presenting at the state finals.

"Ida beat out hundreds of demonstrations by placing first in districts and first at regionals, advancing them to the state finals,” said Libbie’s mother, Stacie Wolfenbarger. “The last time Ida advanced this far was 1972.”

