IHDA issues housing-scam alert for Illinois

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is alerting vulnerable households of an online scam pretending to be IHDA or a similar housing entity, according to a news release.

The scam is presented as a flyer posted on Facebook announcing the opening of a wait list for specific properties as part of the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8). The scam encourages residents to provide their information through a fraudulent link or to visit the IHDA office in person.

This is not an IHDA program. IHDA has not created an advertisement for Section 8 housing, and it does not endorse any such solicitation, the release says.

A false Facebook page has also been created imitating IHDA. If individuals use Facebook for housing information, please verify you are interacting with the agency’s official page by identifying the blue check mark next to the IHDA name. Individuals who are unsure may access IHDA’s Facebook page by visiting here and clicking on the Facebook icon on the website homepage to be connected.

Those seeking assistance through the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program are asked to remember this:

Visit here to see if they are accepting applications for Section 8 housing, or how to apply for a waiting list.

Housing authorities do not charge fees to join a waiting list.

Never give your Social Security Number, credit card number, or other personal information out on a website you find through an online search.

Visit here to see what local assistance may be available.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.