After ignoring early warnings, Arizona working to uncover extent of Medicaid fraud scandal

An Arizona Republic investigation found that the state's Medicaid program ignored warnings of a fraudulent scheme that targeted mainly Native Americans and swindled taxpayers out of $2.5 billion for fake services that were never provided. Instead, individuals were denied care, held against their will and isolated from friends and relatives.

On The Briefing this week, Republic health reporter Stephanie Innes sat down with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to discuss her administration's response to the scandal. Arizona prosecutors have charged at least 100 companies, and the first person convicted in the scheme was recently sentenced to prison for her role.

Here are three stories we're following this week:

Meanwhile in Arizona: The Saguaro National Park captured a showdown between two top desert predators, a bobcat and a rattlesnake battling it out.

The Briefing, hosted by Arizona Republic reporter Rafael Carranza, explores news and issues through interviews with other reporters and newsmakers in a fast-paced, easy-to-digest format.

The Briefing publishes on azcentral.com and YouTube, where The Republic’s audience has grown to nearly 130,000 followers.

The Briefing is just one layer of The Republic's coverage of politics and the 2024 election.

Find our podcast, The Gaggle. It’s a must-listen for political junkies and people who prefer news delivered by a podcast. Catch up with us wherever, whenever, by subscribing in your podcast app. You can subscribe to The Gaggle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. New episodes post Wednesdays.

Get The Republic’s Election 2024 newsletter, The Recount. Each week, Maricopa and Pinal county reporter Sasha Hupka reports and curates must-know campaign news, insider exclusives and service-style voter tips from Arizona’s largest and most talented elections team. Sign up for the newsletter at https://profile.azcentral.com/newsletters/the-recount/.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona working to uncover extent of Medicaid fraud scandal