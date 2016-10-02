Trump's tax payments hit a new low for presidential candidates

Donny: The news release said, “Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced his office will begin mailing absentee ballot applications to voters statewide this weekend.” What it didn’t say was that more than a million of Ohio’s 7.7 million registered voters wouldn’t get the mailing, because Husted’s office had pared the list beforehand. The 1,035,795 voters left out fall into two categories: • 650,730 who have changed their address. This includes 568,456 who moved within Ohio; they were sent cards asking them to update their address. The 82,274 who moved out of state were mailed information on how to cancel their Ohio registration. • 385,065 who did not vote in either the 2012 or 2014 elections and have not responded to queries about their address from their county board of elections. “We’re working extremely hard to encourage participation this November and to help people make sure they have the information they need to cast a ballot with ease,” said Husted spokesman Joshua Eck. More than 35,000 already have responded to the request to update their addresses, which can be done online at the secretary of state’s website. Still, Husted’s decision not to mail absentee ballot applications to 13 percent of the state’s registered voters has drawn fire and raised questions — although some of it is just the usual political heat surrounding voting rights in an important swing state. “Mr. Husted is playing fast and loose with the absentee ballot access of certain registered and eligible voters,” said state Rep. Kathleen Clyde when the applications went out last month. “Husted has taken it upon himself to deem one group of registered voters ‘active,’ while unfairly judging another group ‘inactive.’” The Kent Democrat and frequent Husted critic introduced a bill last year to require absentee ballot applications be mailed to all registered voters. It has yet to receive a hearing in the Republican-controlled legislature. Husted’s separate purge of registered voters due to voting inactivity was deemed an overreach recently by a federal appeals court. “Having already been ordered by the federal appeals court that he cannot discriminate against voters who do not regularly vote, Secretary Husted again is discriminating against 385,065 voters who do not regularly vote,” said Cleveland attorney Subodh Chandra, who has mounted several legal challenges against the secretary of state. “Yet again he skews the electorate against minority, poorer and working-class voters who do not participate as frequently, but who should be equally invited to participate in our democracy.” While voters who did not receive an absentee application could argue they are being treated differently, actually winning such a lawsuit is “no slam dunk,” said Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California at Irvine who runs a much-watched blog on election law. “The state can say it reasonably limited absentee ballot (applications) to those who have shown they are likely to use them,” Hasen said. One who did not receive an application was Al Rosenfield — husband of Peg Rosenfield, elections specialist with the Ohio League of Women Voters — who has cast ballots for 42 straight years. “I was surprised when my wife got an absentee ballot application in the mail, but I did not,” he said. “I have never missed voting in an election since at least 1974.” The secretary of state’s office said Al Rosenfield was supposed to receive application as well, but acknowledged that some get lost in the mail. Peg Rosenfield said she and her husband helped residents of Thurber Tower, a residence for seniors, check their voter registrations. Three people said they had not received an application even though a check found their voter registrations were up to date. Eck said if voters want to apply for an absentee ballot they can download an application from the secretary of state’s website. 