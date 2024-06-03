IDOT Safe Route grants awarded to Central Illinois communities

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A state grant is aiming to help parents and kids get to class in a safer way. Some of those are schools are right here in Central Illinois.

Westville will be getting $250,000 to spend near two of their schools. Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation say the money will be used to provide more transportation alternatives, like walking and biking. It will help upgrade sidewalks and focus on efforts to reduce speeding.

It’s something parent Shelby Crawford is excited about.

“If any improvements to drop off — at the grade school, especially — can be made, that’s very important to me for sure,” she said.

Danville families won’t have to buy school supplies this year

IDOT recently announced their 2024 recipients for the Safe Routes to School awards. That means better sidewalks, crosswalks and safety lights coming to areas near Judith Giacoma Elementary School and Westville Junior High.

Safe Route grants want to steer kids to bike or walk to school, and provide more access for students with disabilities.

“I think the grade school and the middle school here especially are very in-the-middle of neighborhoods and right by the park, and I would love it if kids were able to walk freely to school,” Crawford said.

Yazmen Dooer has a son who is getting ready to start elementary.

“I do wish we had more safety for children [on] sidewalks,” she said. “That way they’re not riding in the road because that can cause an accident. Somebody can get hurt.”

‘Crafty’ Danville teen fashions prom tuxedo out of duct tape

Crawford said keeping kids active and giving them choices can be a big benefit.

“That would be incredible if the kids could walk, bike, walk home from school in groups,” she said, “and go home and work on homework and stuff like that.”

47 communities across Illinois are getting part of the $9.8 million. Westville was chosen out of more than 140 applicants.

Dooer said the quarter-of-a-million-dollar prize will go a long way in the town of 3,000 people.

“It would help the economy, schools, children in general,” she said. “Yes. It’d be a godsend. Grateful for it.”

Outside of Westville, Farmer City, Litchfield, Pana, Sullivan, Pleasant Plains and Newton are getting a piece of the money. They’ll also focus on replacing sidewalks to be more ADA accessible. Adding ramps and repainting strips on the sidewalks are part of their plans as well.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.