IDOT: ‘Don’t be that guy; keep right, except to pass’

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has recently posted a reminder on one of its billboards urging drivers not to linger too long in the left lane.

On March 8, an electronic advertising sign was visible to eastbound drivers on I-270. The IDOT sign displayed the message: “Don’t be that guy; keep right, except to pass.”

The law requiring drivers to keep right except to pass went into effect on January 1, 2004. Often referred to as “slower traffic keep right,” this traffic law mandates that drivers stick to the right-hand lane unless they are passing another vehicle or preparing to make a left turn.

The purpose of this law is to maintain smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion by ensuring that slower-moving vehicles do not impede the progress of faster-moving traffic.

In Illinois, as in many other states, this law is enforced to promote safe and efficient driving practices on highways and multi-lane roads. Violations of this law can result in fines or other penalties, depending on the jurisdiction and the specific circumstances of the violation.

It’s crucial for drivers to be aware of and comply with these regulations to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road.

