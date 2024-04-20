IDOT closing northbound I-55 and 64 for resurfacing

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure of some major parts of Interstates 55 and 64 for resurfacing this weekend.

According to IDOT, closures began 9 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday. This includes northbound lanes of I-55 and I-64 and ramps. Eastbound lanes of the MLK Bridge will also be closed.

IDOT says the ramp from northbound I-55 and I-64 to southbound Illinois Route 3, to southbound I-55 and I-64, and to westbound on the MLK Bridge will remain open. Weekday traffic is not anticipated to be affected.

“The public is urged to plan accordingly for attending special events and use alternate routes around the region, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and McKinley Bridge,” IDOT said.

