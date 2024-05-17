IDOT closing I-74, I-57 ramp for a month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An additional closure is coming to the interchange between I-74 and I-57 in Champaign as the interchange’s reconstruction continues.

The ramp leading from eastbound I-74 to southbound I-57 will close on May 20. Signs for a detour utilizing northbound I-57 and Market Street will be posted.

Champaign City Council looking to fill vacancy

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closure is to make a smooth and safe transition for drivers on the ramp. It will last for about one month, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to pay extra attention in the construction zone, obey the speed limit and put down their cell phone or mobile device. IDOT officials also said motorists should consider alternate routes; if not feasible, they should allow extra time for trips through the work zone.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.