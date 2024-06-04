IDOT: Bridge washing continues in Rock Island County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting,

maintenance is underway on the Interstate 280 Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River bridge in

Rock Island County, according to a news release.

(idot.illinois.gov)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while workers wash the bridge. All lanes will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. through Thursday and from noon on Friday to 5 a.m. on

Monday. The work is anticipated to be completed in a week, the release says.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the

work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay

close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits,

refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, the release says.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.