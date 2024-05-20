IDNR: Body of Terre Haute man recovered from lake in Clay County

May 20—The body of a Terre Haute man was recovered from a lake in Clay County on Sunday night, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

Conservation officers and divers were dispatched to the Chinook Fish and Wildlife Area at 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report concerning a person going under the water and not resurfacing.

With the use of sonar, the body of Micah T. Harrison, 19, was recovered at 9:47 p.m. in 14 feet of water, according to IDNR.

Harrison was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clay County Coroner. The cause of death is pending autopsy results. Family notification has been made.

The investigation continues.

Conservation officers remind the public that swimming on DNR-managed properties is only permitted in areas designated for swimming.