IDFPR misses deadline to procure new professional licensing system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people looking to renew their license through the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) have had to wait months.

“This has been going on for years, and people’s lives shouldn’t be played with,” House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna), said.

In the past, the agency has cited their outdated licensing system for delays. To address that, Governor Pritzker signed legislation in December giving the agency ninety days to enter a contract with a vendor to obtain a new one.

But that deadline has come and gone.

“I obviously am disappointed that we have not yet had a contract inked with regards to getting this processing system up and running so that we can start to dramatically reduce these wait times,” State Rep. Bob Morgan, (D-Deerfield), who sponsored the legislation allowing the agency to procure a new system, said.

Now, the deadline has been pushed to June. In an email to WCIA, the agency said “IDFPR is working through the procurement process towards securing a new state-of-the-art online licensing system; however, as stated during the subject matter hearing on May 8, 2024, the state procurement code prohibits discussion of active procurements. The Department will provide updates to the public as they become available.”

Some lawmakers aren’t confident that they’ll have made progress by then.

“This agency is completely mismanaged and they’ve continued to be called out with no results,” McCombie said. “There’s no threat to any changes. We continue to talk and talk and talk and threaten and threaten, but there’s nothing done about it.”

Despite missing the deadline for a new system, the agency has made improvements, increasing the number of licenses issued each month. In December, they issued more than 7,500 licenses, and in April, they issued more than 8,800.

Still lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say they’re not done fighting for the change.

“Because there are thousands of people waiting for their licenses to be approved and renewed,” Morgan said.

McCombie is sponsoring a bill requiring the agency to accept electronic payment for licenses and any fees associated with them. Currently, people looking to renew their license have to pay with a cash or check, or pay in person.

The bill remains in a House committee.

