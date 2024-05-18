IDF says it killed Islamic jihad commander east of Rafah

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on Al-Jeneina and Al-Salam neighbourhoods. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it killed an Islamic jihad commander, who is said to have been the logistics head in Rafah for the pro-Iranian militia allied with the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The attack, part of airstrikes, took place east of Rafah, the army said, adding that the IDF is continuing its operations in the southern city and also in the centre and north of the Gaza Strip.

In the airstrikes, Israeli troops also destroyed weapons depots and rocket positions belonging to the Islamists, the IDF said.

Fierce fighting has been raging for days in the refugee settlement of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israeli soldiers have killed several militants in armed clashes over the last 24 hours, the military said on Saturday morning. They also destroyed several tunnel shafts and a rocket position.

Near the so-called Nezarim corridor, Israeli soldiers encountered a squad of Islamists equipped with bazookas. An Israeli drone took out the enemy fighters, according to the IDF statement. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The Nezarim Corridor is occupied by the Israeli army. It divides the Gaza Strip into two parts roughly down the middle.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre of more than 1,200 people killed by Hamas and other groups in Israel on October 7.

Israel has responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive.

Gaza's Hamas-controlled health authority said more than 35,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war. The figures, which cannot be independently verified, do not distinguish between civilians and armed fighters.

In Rafah, the Israeli leadership says it wants to smash the last Hamas battalions believed to be there.