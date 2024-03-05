IDF says it killed 'around 20 terrorists' in overnight fighting

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Al-Faqawi family. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israeli sniper, tank and drone fire killed "around 20 terrorists" in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

More than 50 targets of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement were also hit, including launching pads, weapons depots, tunnels and other military infrastructure, the IDF said.

During the operations in the western part of Khan Younis, which have been ongoing for weeks, "the troops apprehended dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who hid among the civilian population and attempted to flee the area," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The Gaza war was triggered by the terrorist attack by Hamas and other groups in southern Israel on October 7. Terrorists killed 1,200 people in the unprecedented massacre and abducted 250 others as hostages and took them to Gaza.

Israel then attacked the coastal strip with the goals of crushing Hamas and getting the hostages back.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 30,534 Palestinians have been killed so far, although this figure includes both civilians and fighters.

