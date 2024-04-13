IDF recovers body of missing Israeli teen in West Bank as Jewish settlers riot

A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy has been found dead in the occupied West Bank, causing Jewish settlers to storm the village of al-Mughayyir armed with guns and stones in retaliation. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy was found dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday following an intense search during which Jewish settlers stormed a nearby Palestinian village.

The Israel Defense Forces announced they found the body of slain teen Benjamin Achimeir, one day after the Jerusalem boy went missing while shepherding sheep in the Palestinian enclave.

The military said Benjamin had been "murdered in a terrorist attack" and that the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet and police are investigating the slaying.

During the extensive 24-hour search, Jewish settlers stormed the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir armed with guns and stones, prompting Israeli troops to intervene.

At least 25 people were injured and a 26-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed during the disturbances. It was not clear whether the bullet that killed Jehad Abu Alia was fired by a soldier or an armed civilian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Defense Minister Yoav Galant both condemned the killing of 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir in the occupied West Bank but urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands. File Pool photo by Shir Torem/UPI

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least eight people were hit by gunfire.

Israeli officials urged the public not to take the law into its own hands.

"I am saddened by the death of the boy Binyamin Achimair, who was murdered in cold blood by a vile terrorist," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Saturday on X. "The security system will reach the murderer and bring him to justice, as we have done with every terrorist and murderer."

Gallant appealed to the public to "let the security forces act quickly in the hunt for the terrorists -- revenge actions will make it difficult for our fighters in their mission - the law must not be taken into one's hands."

Achimeir was last seen early Friday morning, according to the IDF. The teenager set out with a herd of sheep from a farm near Malachei Shalom, an outpost on the West Bank near al-Mughayyir and northeast of Ramallah.

The sheep later returned to the farm without the 14-year-old, leading to the search.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned Achimair's murder.

"The abominable murder of the boy Binyamin Achimair is a serious crime. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"IDF and Shin Bet forces are in an extensive pursuit of the despicable murderers and all those who cooperated with them."