IDF orders evacuation of Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital and surroundings

Israeli military vehicles patrol the area as Palestinians evacuate following the directives of the Israeli army, instructing residents of the Hamad area in Khan Yunis to vacate their homes and proceed towards Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The Israeli military on Monday urged Palestinians sheltering in Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the embattled coastal area, and its environs to leave the conflict zone as Israeli troops move in once again.

"You should leave the area to the west immediately to ensure your safety and then ... to the humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi," a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) wrote in Arabic on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday morning.

He was referring to a town on the coast of the Gaza Strip in the far south.

The call was directed at everyone in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City as well as everyone inside the al-Shifa Hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that flyers containing the message had been dropped over the area.

Earlier, the Israeli army said it was once again deploying troops in the al-Shifa hospital area, after an Israeli operation targeting the facility last year had sparked an international outcry.

A "precise operation" was being carried out "in the area of the Shifa hospital," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Telegram post in the early hours of Monday.

The IDF said that intelligence information indicated that senior members of Palestinian militant group Hamas were using the badly damaged hospital "to conduct and promote terrorist activity."

The IDF added that its troops had been "instructed on the importance of operating cautiously, as well as on the measures to be taken to avoid to harming the patients, civilians, medical staff, and medical equipment," before the operation started.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a brief statement that the operation followed "concrete intelligence that demanded immediate action."

"We know that senior Hamas terrorists have regrouped inside the Shifa hospital and are using it to command attacks against Israel," Hagari added.

The military said it would "continue to act in accordance with international law and against the Hamas terrorist organization - which operates from hospitals and civilian infrastructure in a systematic and cynical way."

The US government had also supported the Israeli claim that Hamas had used the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip as a command centre and weapons depot.

The Israeli military first invaded the al-Shifa Hospital in mid-November despite massive international criticism. The IDF said it found a Hamas tunnel complex there.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Palestinian extremist organization Hamas led unprecedented attacks on Israel on October 7, in which they killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

They also abducted some 240 hostages into the coastal area, more than 100 of whom are still believed to be held there.

More than 31,700 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the beginning of the war more than five months ago, according to Gaza's health authority, with many more said to be missing. Around 73,800 others have been injured.

Israeli leaders have said that the goal of the military operations is to destroy Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since seizing power there in 2007.

Many Gazans are on the brink of famine, international experts warned again on Monday.

Famine is expected to break out in the north of the sealed-off coastal strip between mid-March and May, according to a new report published on Monday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

According to the experts, an increasing deterioration in the food situation in Gaza has been observed in recent months and around half of the population - around 1.1 million people - are affected by "famine-like conditions."

The IPC initiative consists of many different UN organizations and international aid groups.

International observers and world leaders have increasingly been pressuring Israel to let more aid into Gaza, accusing the government of not doing enough. Isreal rejects the accusations.