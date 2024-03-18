IDF calls on Palestinians in al-Shifa Hospital to evacuate to south

Israeli military vehicles patrol the area as Palestinians evacuate following the directives of the Israeli army, instructing residents of the Hamad area in Khan Yunis to vacate their homes and proceed towards Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians sheltering in the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and its environs to leave the conflict zone as Israeli troops move in.

"You should leave the area to the west immediately to ensure your safety and then … to the humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi," a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted Monday morning in Arabic on X, formerly Twitter.

He was referring to a town on the coast of the Gaza Strip in the far south.

The call was directed at everyone in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City and in the al-Shifa Hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that flyers containing the message had been dropped over the area.