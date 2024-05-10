Identity of woman killed in East St. Louis vehicle accident is released by coroner

The identity of the woman killed in a one-vehicle accident in East St. Louis this week was released by the county coroner on Thursday.

Kandace Spinks, 30, of Maple Street, Cottage Hills, died Tuesday in the 5:18 a.m. accident on 8th Street, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Illinois State Police are investigating at the request of the East St. Louis Police Department.

No further information has been released.