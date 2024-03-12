Identity of woman in 1982 Jane Doe cold case learned through DNA testing

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Results of a DNA analysis were used to identify a homicide victim nearly 42 years after she was found shot to death and left near a highway, Sheriff Eric Flowers announced Tuesday.

The brother and daughter of Evelyn Lois Horne Townsend, 43 when she died, spoke at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office news conference convened to disclose the identity of the Jane Doe cold case of a body found Sept. 1, 1982.

"My mother disappeared just one month after I turned 18 years old," said Debra Dubois, of Texas, while reading a prepared statement in the Sheriff's Office auditorium. "This year I will be 60 ... for 41 birthdays, I have wondered where my mother was, was she OK, was she dead or alive, would I ever find out before my own death?"

Debra Dubois, 59, speaks during a press conference held by Sheriff Eric Flowers regarding a 1982 cold case involving the death of her mother, Evelyn Lois Horne Townsend, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 29, Dubois said she was contacted by the agency and notified of the identification and the cause of death; what she said was, "a horrible way for her last day on earth to end."

The then-unidentified body was exhumed in 2016 from Winter Beach Cemetery for evaluation by forensic scientists.

According to archived TCPalm reports, her body was found in a watery ditch along State Road 60, about 6 miles west of Interstate 95.

Employees from ABC Vault of Fort Pierce slowly lift a vault out of the ground at Winter Beach Cemetery April 21, 2016, containing the remains of an unidentified woman (identified March 12, 2024, as Evelyn Lois Horne Townsend, 43) found dead in a ditch on State Road 60 about 6 miles west of Interstate 95 in 1982. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is having the body exhumed and taken to the C.A. Pound Human Identification Laboratory at the University of Florida in Gainesville to conduct a study of the body in hopes that a 3D scan of the skull will help lead to finding the identity of the woman.

Medical examiners determined she had been shot four times and had been dead several days when she was noticed by a truck driver.

"At least now I know," she said. "It's better than not knowing whatever happened to her."

Townsend's brother, Lavone Horne, 87, of Rockledge, said, "It's a shock to me. I'm still absorbing this."

Horne said he believed her body had already been discovered, "...years and years ago" in Tampa Bay. At the time, he said the family was discouraged from pursuing an investigation with allegations of possible organized crime involvement and fears of retaliation.

Flowers said it was the "biggest win" for the cold case committee he said he created as a priority upon taking office.

Sheriff Eric Flowers holds a news conference announcing a solved 1982 cold case involving the death of now identified Evelyn Lois Horne Townsend, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Townsend had been unidentified since her body was found in 1982.

The committee, he said is made up of retired judges and attorneys who voluntarily work on the cases.

"This is our biggest win to date," said Flowers. "We've been working hard on this case for quite a while and we're happy today to really have changed some lives."

Dubois and Horne had never met prior to their gathering for the conference, he said.

Although the suspects thought involved in Townsend's death were also thought to be dead, Flowers said, "Now our team is working a homicide.

"It's a 1982 homicide."

Flowers said much of the DNA testing was done through grants from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, without which the testing would not have happened because of the cost, and what he said was agency budget constraints.

Dubois said she had only four photographs of her mother, and found it difficult to recall memories of her time with her.

"I didn't really grow up around my mother," she said. "My mother kind of was a free spirit. She lived all over the country. You never knew where she was going to be one minute to the next."

Sheriff Eric Flowers holds a news conference announcing a solved 1982 cold case involving the death of now identified Evelyn Lois Horne Townsend, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Jane Doe's body was discovered in a ditch off State Road 60 west of Interstate 95 in 1982. She was identified March 12, 2024, as Evelyn Lois Horne Townsend, 43, through DNA analysis.

Her last known residence was in the North Florida city of Perry. Horne said the last time he saw his sister was during his time at a junior college in Thomasville, Georgia.

At that time, he said she was living with their mother in Plant City where they were both born.

He said he was unaware of any connections to the area where she was last found. Debra Dubois said because of the ongoing investigation, she didn't want to discuss why she thought her body was found in Indian River County.

Flowers said it was believed she was "involved in drugs, drug activity and running with folks now deceased."

Although the result of the identification revealed a tragedy, Dubois used her time at the microphone to relay a message to those with missing family members or friends.

"I stand here before you today after 42 years to say to everyone who has a missing loved one, please do not ever give up hope. There is always hope in finding them and identifying them," Dubois said. "My mother is proof of that."

Forensic sketch artists at the time could only guess her appearance from visual clues. No matches were found in early dental or fingerprint analyses. Nor were there matches among missing persons databases and nothing pointing to her identity.

At the time, she was only described as 5-foot-5-inches and 130 to 140 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing a wedding band and had scars on her abdomen indicating possible procedures for child birth.

She was wearing a short-sleeved, terry-cloth, pullover blouse with gold fringe, blue jeans and knee-high stockings.

