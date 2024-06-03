Identity unknown for deceased pedestrian, Santa Fe Police Department says

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are trying to identify a pedestrian while they investigate a crash.

Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) said they were called to the area near Airport Road and Zepol Road after receiving a report of a man possibly hit by a vehicle.

New Mexico man sentenced for beating child with ‘Louis Vuitton belt,’ attacking officers

The fire department found a man in the median near the Chamisa Center. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. SFPD’s Fatal Crash Team is assisting in the investigation.

Authorities believe the crash may have been a pedestrian error, but it’s still being looked into. They have not been able to identify the deceased man.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.