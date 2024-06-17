Identity thief opens MLGW account, leaves over $700 balance: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of opening up a Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water account in someone else’s name and leaving a balance over $700 is now in jail.

Laroya Thompson, 26, is charged with identity theft. She is currently being held in jail on a $2,500 bond.

On July 18, 2023, the victim reported to police that when she attempted to open an MLGW account she was told she owed $749 from a previous account.

The service location was at The Trails apartments complex. The account was opened in November 2021 and closed in June 2022.

According to reports, the victim never lived or opened MLGW services at that location.

After conducting her own research, the victim claimed the mother of her brother’s child, identified as Laroya Thompson, may be responsible for using her personal information without permission to open an MLGW account.

Investigators say the account showed to be opened online and that Thompson made a payment using her email address and phone number.

However, the account was attached in the victim’s name.

Police were able to positively identify Thompson and verify her email, phone number and personal information.

On July 25, 2023, the victim went to the Economic Crime Bureau and identified Thompson in a lineup as the person responsible for using her identity.

Laroya Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

