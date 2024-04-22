Identity of man killed on South Clinton Ave. in Rochester released

A man killed near an apartment complex on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester has been identified.

Rochester police said Myron Fair, 53, lived at Pinnacle Place apartments at 919 S. Clinton Ave., where he was located, police said.

The manner of death will be determined by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

No suspects in custody.

Police said it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the other residents of the apartment building, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Myron Fair was killed on South Clinton Ave. in Rochester NY