Identifying Human Trafficking: Information session taking place in Marion on Friday

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A globally-known organization, the Sentinel Foundation, is hosting a free public information session on Friday in Marion, Virginia to help the community identify and prevent human trafficking locally.

The event is taking place at the historic Lincoln Theatre, 117 E Main Street, from 3-6 p.m. Although the event is free, reservations can be made and questions can be directed to Billy Evans at (276) 759-8135.

According to the Sentinel Foundation, the non-profit works to educate others on identifying the signs of sex trafficking, and it helps prevent it by hunting down and apprehending the traffickers. According to the organization’s website, foundation members include federal agents, intelligence agents, special forces, military individuals and other law enforcement from different facets.

The Sentinel Foundation’s mission statement can be found below:

Sentinel Foundation was founded with one goal in mind – to end underage children being exploited around the world. While this cause isn’t new, our method to achieve it is. We have the personnel, technology, the law enforcement support, and more importantly the perseverance to see it through. The Sentinel Foundation Operations team focuses on targeting elusive child traffickers that use highly skilled methods to find and exploit their victims. Children in underdeveloped and under resourced countries have virtually no defense against these networks. FoundationSentinel.org

According to a news release from Marion leaders, the event will bring several of the organization’s key members to the area to teach the community how to recognize and prevent human trafficking in Southwest Virginia.

“Glenn Devitt and James Guroni co-founded the organization, and this will be their first-ever event in the region to bring awareness to how we can join the fight,” the release states.

The Sentinel Foundation has partnered with many other national organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse, Lifesong for Orphans and the Tim Tebow Foundation. Recently, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany raised $500,000 for the Sentinel Foundation to assist with its efforts.

