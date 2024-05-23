IDENTIFIED: Victim found dead in Hanford closet was suspect’s mother

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was found dead, wrapped in plastic in a Hanford closet has been identified as the mother of the suspect, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, the victim was suspect Kelli Yingling’s mother, Peggi Yingling.

On Tuesday, the Hanford Police Department says 37-year-old Kelli Yingling was arrested after officers found a deceased woman in a closet at a home in the 900 block of West Encore Drive on Monday afternoon.

Neighbors called the police after not seeing the woman for weeks, investigators report.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office says they filed a criminal complaint alleging Kelli Yingling committed murder and elder abuse between April 29 and May 7. They also charged an additional count that Kelli committed elder abuse on Dec. 12, 2023.

In 2023, the DA’s office says Kelli was placed on felony probation for elder abuse and criminal threats against her mother.

Officials say Kelli is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday in Department 10 of the Kings County Superior Court.

