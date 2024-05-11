IDENTIFIED: Man killed at Lindsay gas station, 2 arrested

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed at a Lindsay gas station Friday has been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to a report of a shooting victim at the TripCo Gas Station located at Spruce Avenue and Avenue 232 in Lindsay around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says its deputies provided medical aid to 23-year-old Andrew Gonzalez, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died after being transported to an area hospital.

Homicide detectives say they identified 23-year-old David Vielma as the suspect, and took him into custody near Poplar around 10:30 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide and weapon law violations.

Deputies also arrested 21-year-old Jasmin Valencia on suspicion of accessory to murder. She was booked into the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

Investigators have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

