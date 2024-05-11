IDENTIFIED: Man killed after crashing into Dos Palos canal

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after crashing into a canal in Dos Palos early Thursday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says it was notified of a crash near Russell and Althea Avenues near Dos Palos around 2:40 a.m.

Officers say a witness told them the vehicle drove into a water-filled canal as it traveled southbound on Russell Avenue, but no one was seen getting out of either the car or the canal.

The driver, who has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Monreal of Dos Palos, died at the scene.

Investigators say Monreal was the only occupant in the sedan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno-area CHP office at (559) 705-2200.

