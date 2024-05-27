IDENTIFIED: Man found dead in Oakhurst

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was found dead in Oakhurst Friday morning has been identified by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Friday morning they responded to the 42000 block of Shady Lane where they found an unresponsive man.

Deputies identified the man as 27-year-old Liam Moody and say despite attempting to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Moody’s wounds led them to believe this was a homicide.

Kaicey Bos, wanted for questioning following a homicide in Oakhurst on May 25 (image provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help them locate a woman named Kaicey Bos, a person of interest who is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information regarding Bos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-676-7770.

