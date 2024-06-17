IDENTIFIED: Man dead after being pulled from Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after being pulled out from Millerton Lake on Sunday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has identified the man as 61-year-old Steve Marquez of Fresno.

At around 5:30 p.m., rangers at Millerton Lake State Park say they were notified by people that a man, who has been identified as Marquez, was pulled from the lake at the south shore near McKenzie Road.

Upon arrival, officials said the people on the scene were performing CPR on Marquez before emergency response teams arrived and continued efforts. Officials say he was pronounced deceased.

