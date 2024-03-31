IDENTIFIED: Kingsburg man killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg man who died Thursday in a crash in Fresno County has been named by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says the man who was killed failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a passing truck.

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Jeremy Wilson.

Officers say the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Elm Avenue and East Conejo Avenue, outside Caruthers. Their investigation established that the sedan was traveling eastbound while the truck was going northbound, and the sedan failed to stop at the stop sign ahead of the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a white pickup truck, sustained minor injuries.

