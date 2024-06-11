IDEM releases details about gas spill in Burns Harbor

The owner of a gas station in Burns Harbor reported a minor leak last month that resulted in an unknown amount of diesel fuel leaking under a dispenser.

The suspected fuel leak at the Pilot Travel Center, 243 Melton Road, was reported to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management May 2, according to a report filed to IDEM June 6.

The area around the gas station is flat land with Interstate 94, car dealerships, a campground and undeveloped land, according to the report.

The report states that an unknown amount of fuel was lost when the satellite line between diesel dispenser 20 and satellite diesel dispenser 20 was found to be damaged, according to the report.

Crews removed the concrete between diesel dispenser 20 and satellite diesel dispenser 20 and replaced the line. A small leak was found on the old pipe, according to the report.

During the repair, crews cleaned diesel fuel found under the dispenser containment for diesel dispenser 20 and satellite diesel dispenser 20. After the repairs, a nitrogen leak test was performed on the new line and it passed, according to the report.

Crews noted petroleum odor in the soil beneath the repairs, which resulted in updated reports to be filed, according to the report.

An IDEM spokesman said Tuesday the agency has issued a request letter that requires the company to sample soil and groundwater to determine whether petroleum is present in the subsurface.

The company has 60 days to submit its findings to IDEM, he said, and the agency will determine next steps after that.