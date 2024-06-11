Higher temperatures will set in this week in the Evansville area, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued its first "Air Quality Action Day" of summer for 2024.

The Air Quality Action Day is Wednesday, IDEM officials said, as higher temperatures will combine with sunny skies and low humidity, leading to increased ozone levels.

The issuance covers all of Southwestern Indiana, including the cities of Evansville, Boonville, Bedford, Bloomfield, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City and Vincennes.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

"IDEM-forecasted Air Quality Action Days indicate anticipated higher levels of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter only," the agency said in a news release. "Other factors may affect overall air quality."

Indiana residens can visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to:

View air quality information for all Indiana counties, including a state map of affected counties;

Learn more about Air Quality Action Days and recommended actions;

Learn more about ozone and fine particulate matter; and

Sign up for air quality alerts.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IDEM declares 'Air Quality Action Day' for Wednesday in Southwest Indiana