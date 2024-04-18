‘An ideal fit.’ Fayette assistant principal gets top role at another elementary school

The assistant principal at Lexington’s Millcreek Elementary School has been hired as the new principal of Northern Elementary School.

Rachel Butler has over a decade of experience in education, most recently serving as the assistant principal at Millcreek Elementary for the past two years, Fayette school district officials announced Thursday.

Butler is replacing Northern interim principal Rhonda Fister who is retiring, said district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith.

During Butler’s time at Millcreek, the campus achieved notable improvements in academic performance and community engagement, a Fayette County Public Schools news release said, noting that Butler’s leadership style is marked by “her commitment to fostering innovative educational practices and a positive school culture.”

Before her role at Millcreek, Butler spent eight years as an elementary classroom teacher in Jessamine County. She also was an instructional coach, teacher mentor and director of that district’s Grow Academy.

“Dr. Butler’s proven track record of excellence and passion for student success make her an ideal fit for Northern Elementary School,” Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said. “Her commitment to collaboration and her innovative approach to education will empower the school community and drive continued improvement.”

Butler has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina and earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

She will become Northern’s principal starting June 1.