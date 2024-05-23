IDEA Public Schools in Austin to provide free meals this summer. Here's how to get them

Austin's IDEA Public Schools announced Wednesday they will be serving free meals to children 18 years old and younger throughout the summer, regardless of their enrollment in the school system.

The schools' free summer meals program will begin Tuesday and operate until July 26, according to a news release. It will be paused from July 1 through July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

The program will include breakfast and lunch, both of which must be consumed within the cafeteria of any IDEA campus. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More: At a Del Valle district school, an on-site pantry offers new tool against food insecurity

Summer meals help battle food insecurity

Nearly 25% of children in Texas face hunger, according to Feeding America, a non-profit focused on battling food insecurity. IDEA's program, which is enabled by the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, is meant to combat that.

“Healthy nutrition is important for all children in our community, not just while they are in a classroom learning, but year-round,” said Fernando Aguilar, vice president of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools, according to the release.

“With nearly 1.7 million children across Texas at risk of going hungry this summer, we are excited to be able to provide nutritious meals while relieving families of the potential financial burden they can experience over the summer time.”

A food co-op in Eastern Crescent? Efforts are underway in Austin

Where are IDEA Public Schools' locations?

IDEA Public Schools has about eight locations in Austin and many more throughout Texas and the country. See the full list of free summer meal locations through the school system at ideapublicschools.org/our-schools/.

How kids can get free meals this summer in Texas

A list of summer meal programs throughout Texas is available online at Summer Meal Site Map at squaremeals.org. You can also call 211 or text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 to find locations near you.

More: Food deserts, food insecurity — what we know about Del Valle's limited access to groceries.

Austin ISD offering its own summer meal program

Austin ISD is also offering a free summer meal program for select students. Those who qualify must be participating in an on-site summer program at eligible schools. Any student under the age of 19 or enrolled students with disabilities who are under 21 are also eligible.

A list of summer meal locations, dates and times can be found online. Most programs begin in late May or early June. For more information: austinisd.org/nutrition-food-services/meal-programs/summer

PHOTOS: At a Del Valle district school, an on-site pantry offers new tool against food insecurity

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin schools to give out free summer meals. Here's where to go