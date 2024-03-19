IDEA to hold public hearing on TAPR

Mar. 18—IDEA — Public Schools will conduct a public hearing and discussion on the Annual Report and the 2022-23 Texas Annual Performance Report at the regularly scheduled board meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. March 22.

TAPR addresses the educational performance of the district and each of the campuses in relation to the district, state, and a comparable group of schools. The TAPR report can be viewed here. If you would like to attend, contact Chief Governance Officer Jessica Hess at [email protected] or 956-647-7456.

Meetings of the Board are normally held at 2115 West Pike Boulevard, Weslaco. This meeting will also be conducted via videoconference. Members of the public may access the regular meeting by dialing +1-361-271-1871,359678274# (Phone conference ID: 359 678 274#)

As per TEA regulations, each district's board of trustees must hold a public hearing to discuss the district's annual report within 90 days of receiving the TAPR.