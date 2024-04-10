Idaho teen planned church attacks to support Islamic State group
Eighteen-year-old Alexander Scott Mercurio has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.
Eighteen-year-old Alexander Scott Mercurio has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.
An injury law firm studied government road quality data, and found almost half of the roads in some Northeast states are of unacceptable quality.
Vampire Survivors is due to hit PlayStation 4 and PS5 in summer 2024. Yep, the summer that starts in just a few months.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
No more contorting yourself in weird positions or potentially pulling a shoulder! Just use this baby and you're golden.
A new bill would make AI companies detail which copyrighted materials they took data from.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
If your car has an interior you aren't too fond of, then consider getting a car seat cover. They are easy to install, easy to clean and very comfortable.
Do you want to see all the special colors the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro has offered through the years? Here you go, from 2015's Inferno through 2025's Mudbath.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans alike have been waiting for is here: the No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
The former Ohio State star is easily No. 1 for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, but that doesn't mean teams won't be happy with a bunch of these guys come draft day.
AT&T has begun notifying U.S. state authorities and regulators of a security incident after confirming that millions of customer records posted online last month were authentic. In a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general's office, the U.S. telco giant said it sent out letters notifying more than 51 million people that their personal information was compromised in the data breach, including around 90,000 individuals in Maine. AT&T — the largest telco in the United States — said that the breached data included customers' full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, phone number and Social Security number.
U.S. Bank mortgages have great down payment assistance programs and credits for borrowers in underserved communities. Find your U.S. Bank mortgage rate.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.
Tensions run high in the radically divided America seen in "Civil War."
As eBay continues to invest in the trading card space, the e-commerce company announced Wednesday three significant commercial transactions with Collectors, the parent company of PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), the third-party authentication and grading provider in the collectibles industry. The transactions include a trading card commercial agreement that aims to provide trading enthusiasts a seamless buying, selling, grading and storage experience. As part of the partnership, eBay and PSA plan to introduce a “customer-centric product experience” over the coming months.
While fans of the franchise will get extra value, the Fallout TV show on Prime Video is a great watch in its own right.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.
Almost 10 years ago, Bryan Frist, Nick Alexander and Daniel Hunter had an idea to inject some technology into the automotive industry. Using the initial entry point of gas, they started the Yoshi Mobility app to deliver gas to San Francisco–area consumers on their day of choice for $20 per month. “The automotive industry was one that was kind of untouched by innovation,” Frist told TechCrunch.