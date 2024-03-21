Idaho suspected shooter and escaped inmate arrested, officials say

An escaped inmate and his alleged accomplice, both members of a white supremacist gang, were arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Thursday afternoon after a massive manhunt.

Inmate Skylar Meade escaped from a medical center in Boise early Wednesday morning after Nicholas Umphenour allegedly opened fire on corrections officers who were taking Meade back to prison.

The suspects were located in the Twin Falls area at around 2 p.m. local time Thursday, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a news conference. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects were taken into custody separately. No shots were fired.

Two homicides are being investigated as possibly linked to the suspects, Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley said. The suspects were found driving a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Both homicide victims were discovered in rural Idaho.

Once Umphenour was identified as a potential suspect, investigators looked into his connections to Meade, Josh Tewalt, director of the state's Department of Correction, said at Thursday's conference.

In addition to both being documented members of the white supremacist gang the Aryan Knights, the two men had both periodically lived in the same housing unit in the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where Umphenour was in custody from December 2020 to January 2024, officials said. They also shared common acquaintances both in and out of custody.

The two suspects, Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour. / Credit: Boise Police Department

Meade engaged in "self-injurious" behavior Tuesday night, after which officers determined he needed to be transferred off-site for care, Josh Tewalt, director of the state's Department of Correction, said at a Wednesday news conference.

Umphenour attacked and fired at two officers at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. A third person, later determined to be a corrections officer, was shot by responding Boise police officers.

One of the injured corrections officers was released from the hospital Wednesday evening, while the two other injured officers remain hospitalized, Tewalt said Thursday.

"They are stable, improving, and I think with today's news their spirits are lifted," Tewalt said, calling the incident a "tough ordeal for corrections family."

This is a breaking news update. Please check back for developments.

Border Patrol chief addresses Texas SB4 immigration law in exclusive interview

Idaho police capture escaped inmate and accomplice

The Right To Be Wrong I Sunday on 60 Minutes