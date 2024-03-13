Idaho Supreme Court Denies Bryan Kohberger's Request To Dismiss Grand Jury Indictment

The Idaho Supreme Court denied a request Tuesday from Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, who sought to have his grand jury indictment thrown out.

Based on their interpretation of Idaho law, Kohberger’s lawyers argued that grand jurors were inaccurately told that the standard for an indictment is that there is “probable cause” of the defendant’s guilt, instead of the higher threshold of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The court did not provide a reason in its filing for denying the request.

Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at the nearby Washington State University, is accused of brutally murdering four students—Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin—in a rental house near the University of Idaho campus.

The grand jury indicted Kohberger last May on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested following a several weeks-long investigation after surveillance footage showed his car at the scene of the crime multiple times around the time of the killings in Moscow, Idaho.

He’s pleaded not guilty on all counts.

A trial date has still not been set. Kohberger’s defense team is seeking to have the trial moved to a different county.

Related...