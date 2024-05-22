Idaho primary election results: Latest vote totals for all Ada and Canyon County races

Here you can find the latest results of the 2024 Idaho primary elections, which will begin pouring in after the statewide poll closure at 9 p.m.

Ada and Canyon County voters cast their ballots for their preferred candidates in numerous races Tuesday, including for U.S. Congress, legislative seats and county commissioners. The winners of the primary elections will move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

One of the area’s more high-profile races includes the Republican vote for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, where longtime incumbent Mike Simpson faced Scott Cleveland and Sean Higgins for the Republican Party nomination.

Treasure Valley voters also voted on numerous races for the Idaho Senate and House, including Boise’s District 20, where Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder faces challenger Josh Keyser for the Republican nomination.

Nampa residents voted on a general obligation transportation bond, which would provide $38 million to fund improvements to roadways and pedestrian corridors.

Only contested races are listed. Incumbents are marked by an asterisk *.

Note: Until results are added, this page will show a combination of 1s and 0s for results.