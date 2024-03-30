Idaho population is growing, but at a slower pace in this region

Mar. 30—North central Idaho is the slowest growing region in the Gem State, but it did expand its population, according to the latest census data available.

On Friday, the Idaho Department of Labor released information on the state's growth between July 2022 and July of last year. Idaho grew at a 1.4% clip during that time, a decrease from the previous two years. Idaho's population expanded at a 3% rate in 2021 and 1.8% in 2022.

The five counties that make up north central Idaho added more than 900 residents, growing at a 0.8% rate, the slowest among the state's six regions. Clearwater County grew at a rate of 2%, up from 1.2% the previous year. Idaho County posted a 1.4% growth rate, Latah County hit 0.9%, Lewis County 0.4% and Nez Perce County 0.2%. All combined, north central Idaho had a population of 115,131 in July of last year.

Lisa Grigg, an Idaho Department of Labor economist based in Lewiston, said the region grew twice as fast during the previous year. Despite the slowdown, Grigg said it's not all bad news.

"This is still significantly faster than we saw pre-pandemic," she said while noting that all the region's counties experienced growth the past year.

In the three years prior to the onset of COVID-19, north central Idaho grew at a rate of 0.5% and some counties lost residents.

Grigg said the region continues to benefit from the state's overall robust growth. Idaho was one of five states that experienced growth in all its counties from 2022 to 2023. Even though growth slowed in the state, Grigg said its performance continues to be impressive.

Much of the statewide growth is focused in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls, and comes from people leaving urban areas and seeking lower home prices, wide open spaces and Idaho's abundance of natural beauty and ample access to the outdoors.

"Idaho was very unique in its growth and (north central Idaho) grabbed some of that wave," she said.

She said north central Idaho is challenged by its aging demographics. With the exception of Latah County, the region has a median age of about 50 compared to the statewide median age of 37. The region has a lower birth rate than much of the state and has a shortage of vacant housing.

"We, like the rest of Idaho, were not prepared for the accelerated post-pandemic in-migration influx and available housing is very scarce," Grigg said in an email. "Many construction companies have lengthy backlogs and waiting lists and I have talked with multiple employers that had found qualified candidates that eventually turned down the offer because they were unable to locate suitable housing."

Projections from the department show the region's population of people 70 or older is likely to grow between now and 2029 and outpace the growth of young people.

"More people are retiring than turning 16 and we are demographically older and we just don't have a lot of new housing," Grigg said.

Idaho added more than 25,700 residents between 2022 and 2023. The state's southwestern region, home to Boise and the rest of the Treasure Valley, added more than 14,500 new.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.