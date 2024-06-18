An Idaho man prompted a 10-hour police standoff last year. He was just sentenced

A Nampa man won’t face any more jail time after he resisted arrest for an outstanding felony warrant and prompted a 10-hour standoff with law enforcement last year.

Rodolfo Reyes, 37, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and obstructing officers who arrived at his home in July 2023 to arrest him for a charge of domestic battery that caused traumatic injury. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor, but the days were suspended and he will serve probation.

Reyes will be placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He must not commit another felony or misdemeanor and must keep the court informed in writing of his current address and phone number, according to court documents.

Reyes still faces a bail jumping charge and is scheduled to appear in court in August, court documents showed.

Police had been searching for Reyes for months before his standoff with law enforcement. Authorities said he didn’t have custody of his son and took the child from a gas station. Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting, and the 2-year old was found three days later.

The Nampa Police Department in a news release said its Specialized Enforcement Team, alongside the U.S. Marshals Service, set up a perimeter around the property after Reyes “refused to come to the door” and ignored law enforcement’s orders to come out of his house, according to previous Statesman reporting.

Law enforcement also tried using gas to try and lure Reyes from the home, but he stayed inside, according to police. Officers eventually found him in a crawl space of the home by using drones, took him into custody and booked him in the Canyon County Jail, police said.

Reyes’ public defender did not respond to requests for comment.