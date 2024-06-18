Idaho man has been missing since Saturday. Boise police seek public’s help to find him

The Boise Police Department is asking for help finding an Idaho man after he didn’t show up for Father’s Day.

Jason was last seen driving his 2002 black Honda 1800 motorcycle west on Gowen Road, which runs behind the Boise Airport, at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Boise Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Police said the motorcycle has saddle bags on the side and the Idaho license plate number “MZH296.”

“His family and officers are worried for his safety after he didn’t show up for Father’s Day,” police said.

The post said that Jason has green eyes and brown hair, weighs 180 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Have you seen Jason? Jason has been missing since Saturday and officers would like to check on his welfare. His family and officers are worried for his safety after he didn’t show up for Father’s Day. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0ZV3nMEggw — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 17, 2024