Idaho man arrested after sexual assault of 19-year-old, Caldwell police say

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including rape, after the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in Caldwell.

Marcus Jackson was arrested Sunday on suspicion of rape, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Laster Lane and Cleveland Boulevard, where the victim said Jackson sexually assaulted and attempted to strangle her, the news release said.

He was arrested at his home without incident and was booked into the Canyon County Jail, according to police and online jail records.

“Mr. Jackson has no place in our community. His actions underscore the definition of pure evil and we will not allow him to continue preying on innocent people any longer,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “My heart hurts for the survivor of this horrific attack and I commend her for being brave.”

Jackson was previously charged with seven felonies in December 2020, including domestic violence with a traumatic injury, attempted strangulation and two counts of aggravated assault, online court records showed. He pleaded guilty to two of the felonies and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 2½ years.

It’s unclear when he was released from prison, though online prison records show he’s on parole until 2030.