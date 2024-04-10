Idaho County could get boost in jail project

Apr. 10—GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County may get a much-needed boost from the county's emergency management department to furnish dispatch services in the anticipated new jail complex.

Idaho County Chief Deputy Brian Hewson told the county commissioners Tuesday that Jerry Zumalt, the county emergency management officer, has offered to seek grants to pay for "everything in dispatch." The grants could provide as much as $450,000 to $500,000 for the equipment that drives dispatch, including consoles, computers and interface services.

Zumalt said the competitive grants are offered through the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission. In addition, the county has a 911 fund that is collected from a $1 per month surcharge on residents' phone bills and designated for emergency communications.

That money would solve one of the problems the county has run into trying to build a jail complex within a tight budget. Last week the commissioners voted to move forward with a $12.7 million bid from Kenaston Corp. of Lewiston. Most of the funding for the jail complex comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. But the original intent to build a complex that would include dispatch, driver's license and administrative offices was whittled back when the estimate for such a complex exceeded the county's budget by about $5 million.

The complex is expected to be completed in about a year and a half. It will be located on property near the Idaho County Airport and would include 20,543 square feet on the ground floor and 10,000 square feet on the upper level. The complex would house 48 cells.

The driver's license and sheriff's administrative offices will remain in the county courthouse.

Besides the building costs, Hewson said it will take another $280,000 to make the complex operational, including jail clothing, bedding, toiletries, desk chairs and kitchen and jail equipment. Nez Perce County, Hewson added, has donated mattresses for the jail, which also helps cut down on expenses.

The current jail was built in 1956 and is designed to hold 11 inmates. There currently are about 19 inmates in the jail and Hewson has said that overcrowding creates a volatile situation that must be rectified.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution to join a solid waste district along with Valley, Nez Perce, Lewis and Clearwater counties. The district would seek a regional solution to the problem of solid waste disposal through the operation and maintenance of a regional system. Commissioner Denis Duman has said the counties are discussing a site where a regional solid waste system could be located but no definite plans have yet been made.

