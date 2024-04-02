Idaho closes wolf trapping season in 19 counties

Apr. 2—The Idaho Department of Fish and Game closed wolf trapping season in 19 counties in the state Monday, including the five that make up north central Idaho in the agency's Clearwater Region.

The expected move is a response to a ruling from Federal Judge Candy W. Dale at Boise.

In a case brought by a coalition of environmental and animal rights groups, Dale ruled that the state's wolf trapping season has the potential to injure or kill grizzly bears that are protected as threatened by the Endangered Species Act.

She said the state should not allow wolf trapping during the period of time grizzlies can be expected to be active and out of their dens — roughly March to November.

It applies to areas with established grizzly populations, such as the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains in the state's Panhandle Region or areas where grizzly bears occasionally frequent such as the Bitterroot Mountains in the Clearwater Region.

"We're very disappointed in this decision," Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks said in a statement while noting the agency believes Dale's decision is excessive and is considering the possibility of an appeal.

According to a news release from the agency, the closure began Monday and will last until at least July 1. Between Monday and July, the state's big game hunting regulation booklet for 2024 is expected to be published and contain updated wolf trapping season information.

A map of the closed areas is available at bit.ly/4agczit.